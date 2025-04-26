Bank of Montreal Can Sells 90,600 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Brightcove worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCOV. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at $1,038,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 380,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 40,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Brightcove Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.12 million, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

