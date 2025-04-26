Bank of Montreal Can Takes $118,000 Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 984,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 177,002 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Up 1.1 %

HCSG stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $996.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $447.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

