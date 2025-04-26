Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Finally, Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $20.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $40,132.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $881,137.92. This represents a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $89,673.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $320,756.85. This represents a 21.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,169 shares of company stock valued at $242,686. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.