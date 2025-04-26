Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,528 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Enviri were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviri in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enviri by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enviri news, SVP Russell C. Hochman purchased 40,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $251,596.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,357 shares in the company, valued at $754,638.39. This trade represents a 50.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tom George Vadaketh purchased 40,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $249,841.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,431 shares in the company, valued at $821,072.20. This trade represents a 43.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enviri Stock Performance

Shares of Enviri stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $536.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Enviri Co. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $558.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.98 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enviri

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

