Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289,786 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fastly were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastly by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,831,000 after purchasing an additional 46,951 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 346,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 125,275 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Fastly by 239.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastly from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Fastly Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.36.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $28,098.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,545.18. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,364,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,592,558.88. This trade represents a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,903 shares of company stock worth $1,001,927 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

