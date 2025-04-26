Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $56.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.82 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

