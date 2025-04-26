Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in eXp World were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 14,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $8.93 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.78 and a beta of 2.44.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a positive return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. On average, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.86%.

Insider Activity at eXp World

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $289,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,072,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,439,695.50. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,850. 27.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on eXp World

eXp World Profile

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.