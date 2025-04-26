Barclays Boosts Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target to $522.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $512.00 to $522.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELV. Guggenheim began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $518.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stephens lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.44.

Elevance Health stock opened at $421.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $362.21 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The company has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.48.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,970.80. This trade represents a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $3,521,612. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,135,014,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,947 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 81,726.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,712 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,225,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,828,000 after buying an additional 1,039,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6,817.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 908,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,254,000 after buying an additional 895,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

