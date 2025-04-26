Barclays Cuts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $120.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $130.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $116.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.67.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

