Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Price

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKR. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 678.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.