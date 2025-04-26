Barclays Lowers Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $37.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Johnson Rice upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.28%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,617.40. This represents a 21.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,856.26. This trade represents a 19.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 159,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 236,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 122,487 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,147,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,425,000 after buying an additional 64,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

