BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) by 183.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,257,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BARK were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BARK by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BARK by 373.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,589,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 1,253,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BARK by 464.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,446,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 1,189,918 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BARK by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 129,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 81,024 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BARK in the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BARK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on BARK from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital set a $3.00 price target on shares of BARK in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of BARK opened at $1.20 on Friday. BARK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $209.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). BARK had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BARK, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

