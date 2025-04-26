Baxter Bros Inc. Purchases 971 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,002 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,484,864,000 after purchasing an additional 183,610 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,757,589,000 after acquiring an additional 984,570 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $188.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.52 and its 200 day moving average is $207.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $3,262,306.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,933,860. This represents a 22.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.