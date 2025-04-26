Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $350.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $474.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tesla from $373.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.46.

Get Tesla alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 9.8 %

Tesla stock opened at $284.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.55 billion, a PE ratio of 139.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.