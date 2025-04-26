BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,791 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 260.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $92,618.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,621.60. The trade was a 7.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $63.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.30. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $94.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $747.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

