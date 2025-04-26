Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTOP) Trading Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTOP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.65. Approximately 368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86.

Institutional Trading of Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTOP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 10.38% of Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF (BTOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cryptocurrency basket, short usd currency. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of front-month CME Bitcoin and Ether futures contracts. BTOP was launched on Sep 29, 2023 and is issued by Bitwise.

