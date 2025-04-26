BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Stock Holdings Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 561,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSU stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0987 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

