BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY) Shares Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.05 and last traded at C$11.02. Approximately 11,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 13,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.99.
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.19.
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF Company Profile
The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of a broad U.S. high yield corporate bond market index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. High Yield Very Liquid Index CAD Hedged (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to obtain exposure to the performance of the Index by investing in assets such as ETFs, mutual funds or other investment funds, American depositary receipts or derivative instruments.
