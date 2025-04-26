Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CALX. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Calix from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

NYSE CALX opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.13 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.82. Calix has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Calix will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Calix declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,164,188 shares in the company, valued at $82,563,772.20. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Calix by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,828,000 after acquiring an additional 889,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,977,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,185,000 after purchasing an additional 412,982 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Calix by 711.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after buying an additional 382,301 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 708,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after buying an additional 364,209 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $11,518,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

