Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $355.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $425.00 to $355.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TSLA. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tesla from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.46.

Shares of TSLA opened at $284.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $916.55 billion, a PE ratio of 139.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $98,211,134,000 after buying an additional 3,571,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,566,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

