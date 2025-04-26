Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWCZ) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.21 and last traded at $25.30. 3,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 4,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Capital Southwest Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

