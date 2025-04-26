Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFFN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $614,313. This trade represents a 5.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,596.64. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock worth $341,050. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

CFFN stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $756.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.81 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.18%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

