Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Cut to $390.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $420.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.00.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $375.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $311.41 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

