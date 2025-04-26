CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in CEMEX by 745.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,739,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,576,914 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in CEMEX by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,233,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,857 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $86,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 123.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,441,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,093,000 after buying an additional 7,986,204 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,039,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,903,000 after acquiring an additional 719,735 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bradesco Corretora set a $7.50 price objective on shares of CEMEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CEMEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

CEMEX Stock Up 4.9 %

CEMEX stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.28.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

