CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $1.90. CEMIG shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 4,099,855 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CEMIG to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC cut CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. CEMIG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

