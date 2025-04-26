Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Wedbush

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.76. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $53.75 and a 1-year high of $108.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.38). Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $903.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.20 million. Research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 533.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 336.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Century Communities by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

