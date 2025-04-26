Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,323 Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $355.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.65. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $98,338.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,769.32. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $51,329.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,265.62. The trade was a 50.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VREX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

