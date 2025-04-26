Cerity Partners LLC Buys 2,753 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 260,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 2.1 %

RSI stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -613.00 and a beta of 1.90. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $16.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, insider Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $1,008,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 946,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,634,021.50. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 561,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,681.60. This represents a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,758 shares of company stock worth $8,865,603 over the last three months. 56.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

