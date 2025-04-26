Cerity Partners LLC Buys 74,000 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) by 328.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 24,615 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 391.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 154,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LXRX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.38% and a negative net margin of 4,109.41%. The business had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.