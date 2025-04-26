Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,106 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNW. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,567,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,920,000 after buying an additional 2,296,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,034,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,496,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 25,949,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,387,000 after purchasing an additional 934,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,671,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after buying an additional 724,557 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS.

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.