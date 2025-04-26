Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAIN opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $265.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.