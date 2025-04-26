Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,592 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,432,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,945,000 after purchasing an additional 73,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MP Materials by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,843,000 after acquiring an additional 144,661 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 899,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after acquiring an additional 294,806 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $6,284,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $4,550,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $24.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,812 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,924. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 199,180 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $5,393,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,643,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,454,498.08. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,330,015 shares of company stock worth $34,559,781 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

