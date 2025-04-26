Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,892 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 267,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sabre by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,269 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Stock Up 0.9 %

SABR opened at $2.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $845.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $714.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.10 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Sabre Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Stories

