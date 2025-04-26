Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,667 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Streamline Health Solutions were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Saturday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Streamline Health Solutions Profile

NASDAQ STRM opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $11.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

(Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.