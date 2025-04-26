Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,085,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 502,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,629,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MFA Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,895,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,317,000 after buying an additional 60,261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 938,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 39,969 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MFA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

MFA Financial Price Performance

MFA Financial stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.61.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). MFA Financial had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MFA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.14%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 177.78%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.