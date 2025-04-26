Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 290.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 117,912 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $534.97 million, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $551.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

