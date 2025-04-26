Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GT. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 127,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GT. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Argus upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ GT opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Free Report)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.