Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 12,266 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC's holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,218 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46,409 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 28.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 123,271 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,003 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $9.60 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 79.38%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

About AngioDynamics

(Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

See Also

