Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 105.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,135 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,272,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 647,921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,556,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,083,000 after buying an additional 2,997,438 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 11,421,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,063,000 after buying an additional 3,218,394 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 536,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 133,704 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,032,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 962,057 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE:KOS opened at $1.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $817.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $397.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.60 million. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 16,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $50,487.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 320,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,120.72. This trade represents a 4.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 56,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $177,799.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,711,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,129.60. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,386 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KOS shares. Benchmark cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOS

Kosmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.