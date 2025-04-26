Cerity Partners LLC Has $140,000 Stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,832 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 42.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 148,852 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 33,450 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 105,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 55,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LXP stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 0.95. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $100.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. Research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 415.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.