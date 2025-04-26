Cerity Partners LLC Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the third quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Price Performance

Veris Residential stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61.

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.24 million. Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRE shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Veris Residential from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

