Cerity Partners LLC Has $203,000 Stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Accolade worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Accolade by 164.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 86,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 83,556 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 15,113.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 55,314 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Accolade by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Leerink Partnrs cut Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.03 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair cut shares of Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

