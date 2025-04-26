Cerity Partners LLC Has $205,000 Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,151 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 401,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 279,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,143,000 after buying an additional 35,935 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 3,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $42,923.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,623.20. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $47,938.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,107.10. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,751 shares of company stock worth $537,790. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research set a $13.00 price target on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Macy’s

Macy’s Price Performance

M stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.73.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.1824 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 35.44%.

Macy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.