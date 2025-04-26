Cerity Partners LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Futu by 1,245.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 15,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Futu by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Futu by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get Futu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FUTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Futu Price Performance

Shares of FUTU opened at $87.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.75. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $130.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67.

About Futu

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.