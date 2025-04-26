Cerity Partners LLC Has $87,000 Stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,376 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 401,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 256,863 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 663.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 356,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 239,997 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ACCO. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $351.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.60.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.06 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.30%.

ACCO Brands Profile

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.