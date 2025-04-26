Cerity Partners LLC Has $90,000 Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,708 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCRX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.75.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

