Cerity Partners LLC Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,943 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in PHX Minerals were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 135,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE PHX opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.12.

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.