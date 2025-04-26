Cerity Partners LLC Invests $164,000 in Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Palladyne AI during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palladyne AI by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 33,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Palladyne AI during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Palladyne AI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Palladyne AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Palladyne AI in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Palladyne AI

In other Palladyne AI news, insider Stephen Sonne sold 10,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $74,018.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,218 shares in the company, valued at $894,342.54. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Thatcher sold 10,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $63,548.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,410.40. This represents a 5.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,892 shares of company stock worth $644,817. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Palladyne AI Stock Performance

Palladyne AI stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.78. Palladyne AI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

