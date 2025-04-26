Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,726 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

NYSE INN opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $442.19 million, a PE ratio of 397.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $7.22.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

About Summit Hotel Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

