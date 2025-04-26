Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after purchasing an additional 66,534 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 955,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 417,067 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 70,465 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 396,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0595 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

